Ghana’s leading total beverage company, Voltic Ghana Limited (VGL) has reiterated its commitment to women empowerment by setting up two widows in the beverage business.

The two beneficiaries are Madam Rose Owusu Sarfo and Madam Doris Bilson who are residents of the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

Voltic Ghana apart from giving these two women a month-long training on financial literacy and customer service, also paid the 3-year full rent for two shops and stocked them with their products worth Gh¢6,000.

VGL’s corporate social responsibility focuses primarily on what they describe as the 3WS; namely Water, Women and Waste.

Speaking to Ultimate Business, Thursday at a ceremony to award its cherished customers and also to unveil one of its plants for its Cool Pac franchise in Ahodwo, Regional Sales Manager for Voltic Ghana, Northern Sector, Patrick Asumang Yeboah mentioned that the gesture is to help empower women gain financial independence in order to support their homes.

“Today is our Customer Engagement Day with Cool Pac, which is one of our flagship products and so we’re also taking this opportunity to award our cherished customers for their good work for this year.”

“They understand our process and at the same time, we take this chance to open our new plant that we have here at Ahodwo.”

He added: “As part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR) this year, which is the “3WS”, namely, Women, Water and Waste”, Cool Pac is a nice platform to engage women and make sure at the same time we empower them.”

“Voltic has employed more 4,000 people through our Cool Pac franchise operations and out of that 4,000 figure, 60 per cent of them are women and this is a nice opportunity to empower women.”

Mr. Yeboah further stressed the value women have presented over the years in growing the Voltic/Cool Pac brand, hence the needed support they deserve always.

“Women are the most vulnerable in our society so we want to make sure they are doing well in our communities so that they can look after our homes and families.”

“We’ve heard the story of 2 widows which is quite disheartening and as a business, we’ve taken the opportunity to rent full shops for 3 years, stocked them with products, up to the tune of Gh¢6,000, engaged the widows in training with mentors on how to manage accounts, on how to manage customers and how to use this platform to also look after their families.”

“What we intend to do is to use this platform especially for Cool Pac to engage more of our customers, share the good works we’re doing with them and also engage them on how to expand their businesses and be able to get more finances for themselves, through our flagship products Cool Pac and Voltic Natural Mineral Water”, the Northern Sector Boss for Voltic Ghana noted.

The widows, on their part were full of praise to the huge investment Voltic Ghana had made in them and promised to deliver and grow the business for posterity to benefit from.

Meanwhile some customers, retailers and wholesalers received prizes including deep freezers, whereas close to 300 others took home aprons, Voltic branded souvenirs, head-pans and many more.

Also dignitaries who graced the occasion were Chief of Trede, Nana Nubi Nsrah, Chief Executive Officer of Adat Water Services, Kwasi Appiagyei, Voltic Ghana Public Affairs and Communications Manager, Joyce Ahiadorme and some staff.

By: Ghana/Ultimatefmonline.com/106.9FM/Patricia Ama Bonsu