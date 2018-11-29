The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has counseled the newly elected National Chairman of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo to be the salt and Light of his political Party by leading it with integrity and with the fear of God.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye also admonished him not to compromise his Christian values in his political career in other to be an exemplary and distinguished Christian Politician.

He said this Tuesday when Mr.Samuel Ofosu Ampofo who is an Elder of the Church paid a courtesy call on him at the Church’s Headquarters, Accra, and also to thank God for his victory and seek impartation of divine wisdom to lead his party.

Ofosu Ampofo attributed his elevation in politics to the hands of God as he recounted how he started life from a humble beginning as a farmer and Photographer from his village through various portfolios in his party and now to the revered Position of National Chairman.

He said God has been good to him in his over 25 years Political Journey assuring he will handle his new portfolio with dignity in order not to bring the name of the Church into disrepute .

Present was the General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi.

Ofosu Ampofo was also accompanied by Mavis Ama Frimpong (former Eastern Regional Minister), George Kuntu Blankson (former Member of Parliament for the Ekumfi Constituency), and the Krowor Constituency Chairman of the NDC, who are all members of the Church, and some members of VOA (Vote Ofosu-Ampofo) campaign team as well some party functionaries .

In 2017 ,the Church of Pentecost under the leadership of the immediate past Chairman, Apostle Dr.Opoku Onyinah launched ‘The Youth Political Chamber’, a platform under the auspices of the Youth Ministry of the church aimed at mentoring young politicians to have political mindset of Biblical Daniel and Esther to occupy various political and governance space to influence Ghanaian politics with excellent Christian values.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah