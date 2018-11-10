Top marketing professionals and leading brands across Africa will be honoured at the 8th Marketing World Awards (MWA) to be on 16 November 2018 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

Now in its 8th year, the MWA recognizes outstanding performances across the marketing communications industry in Africa.

According to Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinct Wave, organisers of awards, the MWA “being Pan African is designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have put Africa on the map of global marketing with their extraordinary exploits.”

He added that “developments made in the areas of digital, experiential, media, stewardship, efficiency, innovation, corporate social responsibility, and creativity will be celebrated at the event.”

He said the event remains one of the most credible industry awards that have brought about a healthy competition among professionals in the Marketing industry, while recognizing the “efforts and innovative campaigns driven by marketing professionals”.

ABOUT INSTINCTWAVE

Headquartered in the UK, Instinct Wave is Africa’s premium B2B event & specialist, the organizer of the highly successful Ghana Procurement and Supply Chain Awards 2018, Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 8th year, Ghana Finance Innovation Awards in its 4th year, The Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards, West Africa Construction Awards in its 3rd Year, Marketing World Awards in its 8th Year, Ghana Top 50 HR leaders and other industry related events across Africa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM