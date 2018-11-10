A special “Tribute to Khun Vichai” video was shown on big screens before kick-off against Burnley, two weeks after the tragedy, which took place moments after the helicopter had taken off from the pitch at the King Power Stadium.

A huge banner was unfurled reading: “Khun Vichai, Forever in our Hearts.”

Then the entire stadium fell silent, with fans turning the stands into a sea of white, holding aloft special scarves in memory of their late chairman and to remember servicemen and women killed in wars on the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Earlier, supporters braved the pouring rain as they made their way through the streets towards the ground for the first home match since the tragedy holding Leicester flags and wearing club shirts, some with “Vichai” on the back.

There was a subdued atmosphere but pockets of chanting, including “We love you Leicester, we do”, “I’m Leicester till I die” and simply “Vichai”.

Under Vichai’s ownership, Leicester produced one of the biggest upsets in English football history by winning the 2015/16 Premier League, having started the season as 5,000-1 outsiders for the title.

Saturday’s walk was called the 5,000-1 walk in recognition of that astonishing achievement.

The charismatic Thai had become a beloved figure in the club and the city — a feat rarely achieved by Premier League clubs’ often distant billionaire owners.

“No chairman has done what he’s done with Leicester City. I respect all he’s done and not just for the football club, also charity-wise,” said fan Jake Tilson, 35. “He’s a legend.”

“I think football can learn from him and the way he gave to the local community.”

Another supporter, Don Martin, said: “It seems like it’s a celebration but it’s one of the saddest days for the club. It’s recognition for the chairman.

“I’m confident about the future. Top (Vichai’s son) and the rest of the family will carry on his father’s legacy. There is no doubt about that,” added the 57-year-old.

