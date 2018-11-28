The Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, has proposed the institutionalization of a student exchange programme between Ghana and St. Vincent and the Grenadines that will see Ghanaian students coming over to study in his country and vice versa for St. Vincent students.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, articulated the proposal when he paid a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo in his office as part of his five day State visit to Ghana.

According to the Prime Minister, the suggestion will entail students from Ghana coming to study in St. Vincent with all expenses paid for by the State whereas Ghana will do same for students from St. Vincent.

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo welcomed the visibly excited Prime Minister to Ghana and wished him a pleasant visit to Ghana. The President indicated that his suggestion has been noted by his office and will be forwarded to the Education Ministry for all modalities to be worked on for implementation.

The Prime Minister

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is the longest continuously serving head of government since St. Vincent and the Grenadines became independent in 1979. He became Prime Minister after his party won a majority government in the 2001 general election. He was the first Prime Minister from the newly constructed ULP, following a merger of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Labour Party and the Movement for National Unity.

Gonsalves has been Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency of North Central Windward since 1994. In 1994, upon the formation of the Unity Labour Party he became deputy leader, and became leader of the party in 1998. With Gonsalves as leader, the ULP has won a majority in the popular vote in every general election since 1998 though it failed to secure the majority of parliamentary seats in the 1998 election.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM