The maiden edition of the National Juniors Challenge (NJC) has been launched in Accra. It is a Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) recognized TV and Radio reality educational programme.

Being organized by Euniwiz Group Ltd, the competition seeks to promote the critical and analytical thinking ability of students at the Basic Education level in solving problems and how the knowledge acquired in the classroom could be used for the development of the society.

The subjects for the competition include; Mathematics, Integrated Science, English and Social Studies.

Speaking at the launch of the competition Friday Wisdom Larry Quarme-Doe, CEO of Euniwiz Group said it will afford teachers, especially those teaching the above subjects at the basic level “the opportunity to identify the strengths and weaknesses of their students so that they can map out strategies for effective teaching.”

The competition, he continued will also serve as an “effective platform for them [students] to prepare adequately for their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).”

Describing the competition unique, Quarme-Doe said: “Over the years, educational programmes like the President Special Initiative and others promoted education in Ghana of which many of us here are beneficiaries.

“It is our desired efforts to give the children of Ghana the opportunity to showcase their intellects to the world, develop them for the future and also help to eradicate the above misconception from the minds of our future generation.

“This is important because, for so many years now, so much attention has been given to students at the second cycle institution to the neglect of those at the basic level.

This I think, is highly unfortunate because the success of our educational system begins at the basic level and so if much attention is given to our brothers and sisters at the basic level, it will go a long way in improving the standard of education in the country.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM