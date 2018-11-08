Minority Chief Whip and Asawase lawmaker Muntaka Mubarak has said majority of his colleagues are not committed to their core business of making laws for the country.

According to him, most members of the House have resorted to engaging in other businesses so they can continue to meet the financial demands of their constituents.

He said the action of the MPs have been necessitated by the high demands on them to retain their seat due to the decision by parties to open up all seats for contest during primaries.

“ The way we run our democratic dispensation with the parties just opening up the flood gate, I am predicting that by the next 20 years we would have to beg decent people to come to parliament.

“Out of the 275, I am sorry that I have to say this, you cannot put your finger on 150 members of parliament who are dedicated and committed and are always in the house to do the work,” he noted on the America Decides show on Starr FM Wednesday.

Some lawmakers have expressed similar concerns in the past and called for the main political parties to protect the seat of experienced legislators during internal elections in order to ensure growth of the House.

“There is no democracy in the world where after four or five or six years, when the MP’s term is up, nominations are opened for anyone in the party, who wishes to contest for parliament, to challenge the incumbent. That is not done.

“That is what has led to so much greed, with people paying the huge amounts that Mr Asiedu Nketia is talking about. Some even go for loans and share among delegates to vote for them. If you vote for such person and he makes it to parliament, what work is he coming to do?” Majority leader and minister of Parliamentary affairs Osei Kyei Mensa Bonsu is on record to have said.

