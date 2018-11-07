The Accra edition of the Maltavator Challenge produced ten finalists over the weekend when it was held Ajax Park in Legon.

The Takoradi edition which comes off Saturday, November 10 will take place at the Police Reserve Park where another ten finalists will be picked.

This will be followed by two more competitions in Kumasi and Tamale on the 17th, 24th November respectively to also select ten finalists

A total of forty finalists will later be pruned down to six who will later battle other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote Ivoire for the ultimate prize of $20,000 in the Pan African Finale to be held in South Africa next year.

However, according to the Brands Manager for Malta Guinness Ghana, organizers of the Maltavator Challenge, Roland Ofori believes that the Maltavator Challenge is a way of bringing the essence of the Malta Guinness brand to life, which is fuelling people’s greatness.

“The Maltavator Challenge has tested our patrons physically and mentally, which is symbolic of the challenges we face daily in life. In essence, we are saying that Malta Guinness is your motivator and spurs you on to achieve greatness.”

Source: Starr Sports