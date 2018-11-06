UK Based Nigerian Musician, Mr Eazi has disclosed that he has generated over 1 million dollars in music streaming alone.

He shared his joy via his twitter handle Monday.

The tweet read “if someone had told me in 2015 that it was possible for an African Artist making African music to generate over 1million US dollars in streaming only revenue I would not have believed.”

The afrobeat singer in another tweet said “woke up to a very nice alert hitting the account!!! Praise master Jesus!!!.”

Mr Eazi is set to hold a listening party for his yet to be released sophomore studio album titled “Life Is Easy Volume 2, Lagos to London” November 8.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor