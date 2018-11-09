UK-Based Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has announced the release of his much awaited sophomore mixtape titled “Lagos to London”.

The album is sequel [Vol. 2] to his first mixtape, both under the “Life is Eazi” theme.

He made the announcement as well as the body of work available for online streaming via his twitter handle Friday.

The tweet read: “Lagos to London is OUT NOW!! Listen to the full mixtape here bit.ly/MrEaziL2Llisten #LagostoLondon. “

The album which is already trending on social media contains 13 tracks with appearances from Simi, King Promise, Maleek Berry, 2Baba, Burna Boy and a host of others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Senanu Damilola Wemakor