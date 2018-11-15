Nigerian musician Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade popularly known as Mr Eazi has announced that he will sponsor music videos of 100 talented musicians across Africa.

The top 10 entries would join the superstar in South Africa for a master class.

The total amount to be spent on these acts is $300, 000.

Mr Eazi called out emerging musicians to submit a video of them “doing their thing” and upload on Instagram hash-tagged EmpawaAfrica and Empawa100.

He made this announcement via his official twitter page with a video and caption Wednesday.

The post read “calling out Emerging Artists Across Africa, its Time to Submit Your Entries on Instagram and be part of 100 talented individuals who will be getting music video Funding!!! Follow the link for more info http://www.empawaafrica.com#EmpawaAfrica #Empawa100.”

“Go on Instagram and upload a video of yourself doing your thing. Top 10 are gonna join me and a few friends of mine in South Africa for a 3 week master class,” the video read.

Mr Eazi is currently promoting is recently released Mixtape “Lagos to London.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor