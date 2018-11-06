The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has slammed minority MP, Ras Mubarak, for riding a bicycle to the legislature to protest the increase in fuel prices and economic hardship.

The Kumbungu MP is demanding an apology from the Nana Addo led government over what he describes as the untold hardship visited on the Ghanaian people.

The lawmaker who on Tuesday staged a protest by doing a 17 kilometer journey from his house to Parliament on a bicycle said government has failed to alleviate the plight of citizens as promised.

According to him, the over one hour journey was worth it. He added that some MPs have also started buying bicycles for similar exercises.

“They promised us heaven and earth. Indeed, the President himself has admitted that times are hard. We will expect that he will apologize to the good people of Ghana for taking us for a ride that has not seen the realization of pre-election promises.

“People are losing jobs and you cannot say that anyone who is championing their cause is being a populist. As a representative of the people, if I cannot do something to highlight or showcase that I am indeed representing people, then I have no business being in public service,” Ras Mubarak said.

But the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu told Starr News that the Kumbungu MP is engaging in cheap populism.

“He is entitled to his own behavior…he says fuel prices have gone up and I have just indicated to you what has occasioned that…when you know the truth but you want to play to the gallery, it is cheap populism and only populist but cheap populism,” the Suame MP said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM