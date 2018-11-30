The night started early last Saturday at about 5 pm, for members of the all-women’s group, ‘Mummihood’, with a lavish display of exquisite dinner dresses, on a red carpet.

Headquartered in Accra, Mummihood organized a dinner at the National Theatre in Accra for its members to mark the group’s one year anniversary since its inception.

The online network of women with a membership of over 50,000 across the world empowers and inspires women to be better people in society.

Members some of whom were meeting each other in person for the first time had so much fun dancing to live music performances and choreography.

Members who have distinguished themselves in their fields of endeavours were also celebrated and awarded. The awards categories included the most informative Member, Best Hood, Best Dressed, and Top-most Contributor on the Platform.

Speaking at the event, CEO of the group, Ama Owusua Aki took members through a brief history and purpose of the group.

“This is a group of ladies both single and married to share our beautiful moments, happy and sad times and to encourage, share our thoughts and inspire each other as women.

“We are here to Encourage, Support, Educate, Entertain and Motivate, and most importantly empower each other,” she said.

Since its inception, the group has taken members through a number of skills training programmes, including soap-making, pastries, make-up sessions, among others. The group has also for the past one year, donated to the poor and vulnerable in the society. One of such activities is the “Feed the Hawker” campaign, where the group fed some hawkers on the streets of Accra and also educates them about road safety measures as they go about their businesses.

“Empowerment of women is a necessity for the very development of a society since it enhances both the quality and the number of human resources available for development.

Let us make the world a better place. There should not be any power or force that can hinder a woman who is ready to be heard,” Mrs Aki added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM