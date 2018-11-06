Fred Dzeni, the EOCO officer who was suspended for his comments on how to win the war against corruption in the country says he made the comment in his personal capacity and not as a state official.

His clarification comes after he was suspended by the anti-graft agency over the comment.

Mr. Dzeny in an interview with Starr News said government must have the political will to prosecute corrupt officials within its government before prosecuting others in the opposition.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just people who are in government that are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny added.

However, in a rejoinder Mr. Dzeni said: ” During the discussion a question was posed about how corruption can be stopped in Ghana. In response the Regional Head stated corruption cannot be stopped but can be minimized. A further question was posed about how the problem can be tackled. In response the Regional Head expressed his opinion that “I think all governments must try to investigate their own officers when allegations of corruption are levelled against them.

“The Regional Head further stated that this approach would address the issue of “witch-hunting”. The Regional Head expressed his personal opinion on corruption in the public service”.

Starr News however has the audio that contains the specific comment of Mr. Dzeni as quoted in the fourth paragraph of this article.

