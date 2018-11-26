Tema-based rapper Kwesi Arthur has revealed that his ambassadorial deal with ice cream giants Fan Milk is somewhat on probational basis.

The “Grind Day” crooner recently bagged an ambassadorial deal with to company to promote its new banana flavor onto the market.

He told Hit FM’s Andy Dosty that the deal is just for 3 months.

“Fanyogo has done a lot for Ghana and I am grateful for working with them. I am going to be an ambassador for 3 months. It’s like a probation. Maybe when it ends, we might continue,” he said.

Fan Milk is a manufacturer and retailer of ice cream and frozen dairy products in Ghana, which has a leading position on the West African market.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Senanu Damilola Wemakor