President Akufo Addo says the Policies of his administration which have been implemented so far have taken strong roots in the Ghanaian body politic and they will grow and bear fruits for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Addressing the Congregation of the Accra Methodist Church at a thanksgiving service to climax a year long celebration of their 180th anniversary at the Emporium in Accra, President Akufo Addo, quoting from the Holy Scriptures, Jeremiah 12:2 whch says “Thou hast planted them, yea, they have taken root: they grow, yea, they bring forth fruit: thou art near in their mouth, and far from their reins”, the President said “likewise, the policies and programmes being implemented by my government has taken root, they will grow and they will bear fruits, Amen” the President assured.

Keeping the Hope

His administration the President said has achieved a number of noteworthy successes including restoring discipline in the way public finances are managed. However, the President acknowledged that “life is not as easy as it should be”. “One thing for which I an certain is that there is hope for a better and brighter tomorrow” the President told the congregants.

Partnering Government

Admonishing the congregation in his remarks, President Akufo Addo asked the Church in Ghana to join hands with government in its quest to build a Ghana beyond aid.

“We can and should be able to build a Ghana that makes use of her own resources and their proper management as a way to engine social and economic growth in our country. With the help of the Church, I am confident that we can realise this vision” the President stressed.

The Blessing

Using the famous quote of the founder of the Methodist Church universal, John Wesley, who ones said ” do all the good you can, by all the means you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places in can, at all the times you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can”, President Akufo Addo prayed the Blessings and Grace of God on the Accra Diocese of the Methodist Church and wish them another 180 years of influence in Ghana.

History

While the Methodist Church arrived in the country, then Gold Coast, more than 180 years ago, Rev. Thomas Birch Freeman is credited with establishing and growing the Accra Diocese. Freeman arrived in Cape Coast on January 3, 1838, on his mission to the Gold Coast. The Methodist preacher set foot at James Town in Accra on October 24, 1838 at the invitation of what was then known as a Private Devotion Fellowship.

On November 1, 1838, he held a formal meeting with the fellowship and it was this meeting that began the Methodist presence in Accra.

From that point, evangelism teams, including Tooku (Sinners Saved by Grace) and Seventy Band, were established to take the good news to other distant places such as Pokuase, Kojo Ashong, Mayera and Akuapem Mampong.

Rapid growth took place in Accra at the same time, making the spread of the faith extensive. The church blossomed such that when the Accra District was created it encompassed Accra, Koforidua, Aburi, Ho and areas in the Afram Plains. As it is, the Koforidua and Tema Diocese was created out of Accra this year and a Northern Accra Diocese has also been created to the glory of God.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm