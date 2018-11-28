There is heavy military operation underway in several Fulani communities at Karaga in the Northern Region amidst increasing tensions in Dagbon ahead of historic arrangements for the funeral rites of two late chiefs of the Abudu and Andani royal families.

Four military trucks loaded the troops into the district capital Tuesday night and advanced them Wednesday dawn to the communities as residents were still asleep. A military helicopter later arrived to take part in the operation.

The military has currently mounted mini barriers in communities nearby, conducting a vigorous house-to-house search in Nangun, a Fulani inhabited community where the Senior High School is situated, one resident told Starr News as he watched the operation.

The military raid followed a meeting last month between top officials of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and locals of the area where the operation is currently ongoing, Starr News gathered. Residents suspect the military action stemmed from their last engagement with the BNI.

Security in the Northern Region have been kept on high alert since the final decision by the Eminent Kings mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis was announced by the Asantehene weeks ago as reports of insecurity plots continue to emerge from the many important traditional communities in the Dagbon Traditional Area.

The Immediate Family of the late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani greeted the announcement with an explosive press conference and made public their rejection of the committee’s decision to grant access to the Abudu Family to perform the funeral of Naa Mahamadu Abdulai at the old Gbewaa Palace.

Karaga is one of the notable administrative districts of Dagbon ruled by an Andani Chief. The chief of Karaga can become Yaa – Naa through the Andani gate.

An elder in the Nangun community has told Starr News residents are frightened and feel intimidated as most of them have not seen helicopter flew so close over their homes. He said the helicopter hovered around the community many times before landing with more armed officers.

Nobody has been arrested and no reports of confiscation by the soldiers.

The Karaga Chief Palace has confirmed the active military operation in the villages. The Palace said the soldiers are yet to report their presence and provide briefings to the Regent, suggesting the Regent was not informed about the operation.

The office of the Regent demanded to know why he wasn’t informed beforehand about the operation while calling for mutual respect from stakeholders to avoid the spread of misinformation that could be a spark, especially at this crucial moment in Dagbon.

The military and the Northern Regional Coordinating were not available to comment.

