Schools have been closed in Nakpachie in the Yendi municipality, Northern region where there is uneasy calm following clashes between Dagombas and Konkombas in the area.

At least two people are in police custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting of a farmer over the destruction of a farmland and the killing of a swine.

Reports indicate a mass exodus of the locals over fears of reprisal attacks.

The situation has resulted in the imposition of a curfew in the area as a joint team of Police and Military officers patrol the area to restore calm.

Elliasu Tanko, Starr News’ Northern regional Correspondent told Starr News that the area is calm after Police and military personnel were deployed to the area.

District Chief Executive for the area, Alhaji Abubakar Yussif in an interview with Starr News said peace ambassadors have been deployed to help keep the peace while the Regional Security Council prepares to visit the area.

He added that what triggered the conflict on Thursday wasn’t a clash between two tribes but a misunderstanding between two individuals.

Abubakar Yussif also disclosed that the injured individual is currently responding to treatment at a hospital in the region.

