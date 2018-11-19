President Nana-Akufo Addo has congratulated the three National teams that recorded victories over the weekend.

The Maidens made it to the next round of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup after beating Finland 3-1.

Black Queens on other hand defeated their Algerian counterparts in the opening match of the Women’s Cup of Nations tournament on Saturday with the Black Stars recording a 2-0 victory over Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

President Nana Addo has congratulated the teams for winning their respective matches.

Great weekend for Ghana football. Congratulations to the Black Stars, Black Queens and the Maidens. Best of luck in the upcoming matches. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) November 18, 2018

Source: Starr Sports