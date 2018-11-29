The National Security is investigation reports of a plot to blow up oil fields in the Western Region following agitations over the Ghana-US military Cooperation Agreement.

Former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko in May during a meeting with some oil companies on the sidelines of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, USA claimed some aggrieved political figures in the country engaged some youth to blow up oil fields in the area, causing disaffection to operators of the fields.

The National Security has since picked up the matter for investigation after it was referred to it by the then Energy Ministry, the new Minister John Peter Amewu told Parliament Thursday.

“Owing to the sensitivity surrounding this particular matter and taking into consideration its national security implications, the Ministry of Energy as part of its strategies for remedial action is liaising with the National security secretariat for a coordinated effort to dealing with the matter effectively and efficiently,” said Amewu while answering a question from former Energy Minister, and MP for Ellembele Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah about the development.

He thus assured the House that a comprehensive report will be put together after the investigations for its perusal.

Ghana-United States Military agreement

The controversial agreement which was approved by the government of Ghana in March to allow the United States of America to set up a military base in Ghana with unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

The US military per the agreement will use Ghana as a base to deploy its soldiers. US Military personnel may also “possess and carry arms in Ghana, while on duty if authorized to do so, by their orders, such authorization being made in consultation with the appropriate authorities of Ghana. Military personnel may wear their uniforms while performing official duties.”

“United States Contractors shall not be liable to pay tax or similar charge assess within Ghana in connection with this agreement,” portions of the agreement read.

The US military is also authorised to control entry to the facilities meant for the exclusive use of their forces.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM