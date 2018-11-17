Former President John Mahama has told President Akufo-Addo to pay heed to concerns of on his governance by presidential aspirants of the NDC because they are also citizens of the country.

It comes on the back of the swipe by President Akufo-Addo that he does not respond to presidential aspirants who are seeking his response to shore up their popularity in their internal contest.

“Let me state here and now, for the record, that President Akufo-Addo will not respond to presidential aspirants. He will respond to Presidential candidates that have been duly elected by their parties,” the President no.

Commenting on the president’s response, Mr. Mahama delivering his speech at the ongoing National Delegates Congress of the NDC reminded the president that the people of Ghana will ultimately demand accountability from him even if he decides not to respond to him and other NDC aspirants.

“Mr. President, let us remind you that NDC aspirants are also citizens and urged us to be citizens and not spectators. You can choose not listen or respond to us but eventually the people of Ghana will demand accountability from you”.

The former president also berated the President of “clearing” his appointees of corruption.

“In the fight against corruption the NDC has better records. They are reluctant to pursue their own. All Ghanaians have received is lip service to the fight against corruption. The special prosecutor remains starved of funds, staff and equipment. Most appallingly, the president has become clearing house clearing his appointees of corruption”.

