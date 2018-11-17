Some NDC delegates heading for the party’s 9th National Delegates Congress ongoing at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra have been involved in an accident around the El-WAK stadium.

The victims, numbering 15, were being transported from Kingsbi in Achimota to the Trade Fair Centre.

All injured persons have been rushed to Ridge Hospital receiving treatment .

The injured delegates comprised of two Constituency executives at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region including the constituency Secretary ,Osei Bonsu also Known as Ato Plans, who told Starr News he suffered a fracture in the hand.

According to him, the Vehicle failed break therefore the driver who is also a delegate attempted to avoid ramming into fleets of Vehicles at the traffic light veered off the road run into a ditch.

Over 9000 delegates are expected to take part in the polls.

Political watchers say the general secretary slot is the keenest as the incumbent Johnson Asiedu Nketia is being challenged by his deputy Koku Anyidoho.

This year’s national executive elections will see some changes in key positions, including the election of the vice chairman. The position of the national chairman will have three vice chairpersons instead of six as prevailed in the previous elections. The party has also changed its voting pattern where one form is used to vote for several positions for different candidates. Each vote will be exclusive to a candidate.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM