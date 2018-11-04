Former president John Dramani Mahama is urging the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern region to remain calm and resort to dialogue to resolve any misunderstanding.

There is a standoff between the regional chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Mobila and secretary Sualisu Be-Awuribe, a development which led to an assault on some executives on Saturday.

During the attack, the secretary’s car was damaged and was manhandled by some alleged pro-NDC vigilante group called ‘Al-Qaeda’ over concerns he is leading an attack against the Regional Chairman.

According to a statement from the Mahama camp, the flagbearer hopeful is “already in touch with the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, and other Members of Parliament from the region who are working with the Council of Elders to resolve any impasse.”

Meanwhile, the Minority caucus in the Northern region will meet over the impasse Monday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM