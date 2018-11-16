A Medical doctor contesting for the Position of Deputy National Organizer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress ,NDC, Dr. Alhassan Hanifa has said the party has reached a critical stage that needs competent leadership to make critical interventions towards victory in 2020.

“NDC has reached a critical stage where we need critical intervention that is why delegates must vote for Dr. Hanifa to address voter apathy that affected the party in 2016 and ensure that nobody diverts resources to the grassroots “.

Speaking to Starr News in Koforidua, Dr. Hanifa urged delegates to vote for the progress of the party and not their pockets by electing quality leaders capable of leading the party to Victory 2020.

” On the 17th November, we are going to vote for the progress of NDC, we are going to vote for future of NDC, we are going to vote for the development of NDC, we are going to vote for the success of NDC that’s one group of Voters and we have another group who are unfortunately going to vote for their pockets”.

According to the Medical doctor, currently with the Tema General Hospital, polls conducted by pollster Ben Ephson which predicted victory for the NDC in 2016 was absolutely correct but greed on part of some executives who diverted resources to the grassroot to aid supporters commute to polling stations to vote forced many to sit aloof hence the huge shortfall in the votes garnered by the party.

Dr. Alhassan Hanifa having held several positions in the NDC eight years as branch organizer, constituency youth organizer for four years, also spearheaded the formation of NDC abroad during his studies and has been been instrumental in organizing professionals in the the health sector aligned to the NDC.

