NDC flagbearer hopeful, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has pledged to branch and constituency executives that when given the mandate to lead the NDC, he will implement systems and processes that respond swiftly to critical issues emanating from the structures of the party.

This is to ensure the sustenance of the party and also motivate executives who sacrifice to build and project the party.

Interacting with the Hohoe Constituency and branch executives in the Volta Region, Mr. Mensah bemoaned the lack of formal systems in the NDC that provide platforms for party faithfuls to share critical concerns and give the needed feedback to leadership for appropriate redress.

“I strongly hold the view that whoever wants to lead this party must be ready and willing to allow critical questions from you the delegates and also provide official platforms for you to air your views and concerns, which must be addressed. I am here to assure you that under my leadership, this will be provided,” he said.

Mr. Mensah observed that party work is sacrificial and for that matter, those who volunteer to serve the party at all levels must be supported not only with resources but systems that will address challenges with their work. “Besides, this will also give respect to the executives of the party,” he said.

Mr. Mensah’s message that hinges on uniting the party, rewarding loyalty and creating prosperity for all, was warmly received by delegates who in turn pledged to vote for him when the time comes.

Led by the Hohoe Constituency executives, Mr Mensah and his team earlier paid a courtesy call on the chiefs and elders of the Gbi Traditional Council to pay their respects and officially inform them of his meeting in the Constituency. He shared his vision with them and asked for their blessings.

The chiefs and elders were happy that a son from the Region has also put himself up to lead the country, as they gave him their blessings. They promised to support him and admonished him not to forget the challenges in the Region, especially concerning poor road networks if he gets the nod to serve the country. They also advised him to continue the clean campaign he is undertaking.

Mr. Mensah thanked and assured them that he will not disappoint them when given the nod.

