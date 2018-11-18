Sorting out of votes is underway at the NDC’s Congress at the Trades Fair Centre in Accra as counting beckons in the polls that traveled several hours.

The voting exercise is estimated to have lasted some 16 hours having started on Saturday afternoon. The polls came to a close around 10am on Sunday after which music became the distraction from the long hours of stress at the Fantasy Dome.

Meanwhile, Pollster Ben Ephson has said he “will not be surprised” if former National Organiser of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo emerges national chairman after counting of votes.

Also, the experienced election pundit says deputy general secretary Koku Anyidoho may topple his boss in the polls if he plays his cards well.

“If what it was as of the last two days is anything, I won’t be surprised if Ofosu Ampofo wins,” he told Starr News Regina Borley Bortey in an interview Saturday.

On Koku’s chances Ephson said: ” If Koku is able to use Asiedu Nketia’s own words against him, I won’t be surprised if he wins the day”.

