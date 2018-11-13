A new Council for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has finally been constituted under the supervision of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Starr News has learnt.

The new Council is likely to be inaugurated today Tuesday November 13,2018.

It is not yet clear the nature of the membership of the new council.

It comes after the protracted impasse between government and the various unions working at the facility including lecturers.

The Government has announced that it will not allow old representatives of the dissolved governing council to join the yet to be re-constituted governing council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST).

According to government, the old council is a party to the impasse that took place on the school’s campus.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Minster for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the Government is also not interested in deciding with specific individuals that they nominate.

“So the specific persons who constituted that old council cannot therefore preside in our opinion over the matters in which their own decisions and conduct will be a subject. It is in this spirit that government and some other groups have already indicated new nominees”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM