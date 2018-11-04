The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly is considering the deployment of advanced revenue mobilization technology embedded with scientific data on persons, companies and organizations who fall in the revenue bracket.

The decision has become imperative following financial challenges facing the Assembly as a result of unimpressive Internal revenue moblization and delay in payment of the District Assembly Common Fund.

As at September ending , the Assembly had been able to collect Ghc3,781,696.00 out of Ghc5,779,729.93 revenue target for 2018 representing 63%.

Currently, the percentage of the Assembly Internally Generated Fund(IGF) revenue to IGF Budget stands at 65% but with Expenditure around 74% though it has been attributed to “revenue balance brought forward for payment of capital projects being implemented”.

Meanwhile, paltry 23% (Ghc1,045,211.82) out of Ghc4,497,688.00 expected to be disbursed as the Assembly share of the District Assembly Common Fund has been paid .

This has led to the Assembly inability to actualize its 2018 Annual Action Plan of executing some vital developmental projects .

The Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, attributes the revenue mobilization shortfall to “lack of data,logistics and qualified personnel”.

Therefore according to him ,management has opened tender to select and sign contract with” a revenue mobilization Company with the appropriate technological know how to assist the collection of revenue”.

The MCE said this when addressing Assembly Members at the 1st Session of the Assembly in Koforidua,Eastern Regional capital.

He said despite the financial challenges, the assembly is undertaken grading works on some deplorable roads in the municipality including New Zongo to Asokorekuma, Densu Highway Village and Atekyem Area Road.

Isaac Appaw -Gyasi also stated that, as part of effort to tackle sanitation challenges in the municipality ,”the Assembly is working on getting about 4000 litter bins to help in the management of waste in the municipality” .

The MCE in his address also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting against operation of brothels in the municipality explaining that “the notorious Bula Spot which used to be a den for juvenile criminals, prostitutes and drug addicts has been decommissioned “.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah