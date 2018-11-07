Organizers of the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards 2018 conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Chief Executive Officer of Excellence In Broadcasting Network (EIB Network) and Empire Entertainment for his efforts and achievements in media and entertainment business.
Bola Ray is undoubtedly one of the most successful young businessmen in the media landscape whose success story is now a motivation to the youth who look up to him.
LIVE Fm’s Presenter, Antoine Mensah also won the 2018 On Air Personality of the Year.
The host of drive time show, Route919 won the coveted award at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.
The 2018 edition of Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards was held in Lagos over the weekend. Among the winners from Ghana were; Prince David Osei, Selly Galley, Roselyn Ngissah, Lopez Daniel, Afia Schwarzenegger, Chocolate Shot It, Antoine Mensah, Quophi Akotouah, Potato Pothato et al.
The awards scheme rewards excellence and creativity by entertainment industry personalities in Nigeria and Ghana.
See Full list of winners below.
Artiste of the year – Patoranking
Best Male Act – Fancy Gadam
Best Female Act – Niniola
Next Superstar on the Roll – LAX
Street-Hop Artiste of the year – CDQ
Discovery of the year (Nigeria) – Idowest
Discovery of the year (Ghana) – Kelvynboy
Best New Artiste – Wendy Shay
Music Producer of the year – Masterkraft
Gospel Artiste of the year – Tope Alabi
DJ of the year – DJ Cuppy
Record Label of the year – Black Avenue Music
Best Artiste Manager – Blackcedis
Comedian of the year – Kenny Black
Online Comedian of the year – Nedu
Actor of the year – Prince David Osei
Actress of the year –Shafy Bello
Best Actress (Nigeria) – Bimbo Oshin
Best Actress (Ghana) – Roselyn Ngissah
Best Actor (Nigeria) – Fredrick Leonard
Best Actor (Ghana) – Peter Ritchie
Best Actress (TV Series) – Rekiya Yusuf
Best New Actress – Amaka Chukwujekwu
Movie Producer of the year- Lopez Daniel
Movie of the year – Potato Pothato
TV series of the year- Battleground
Next-Rated Movie Star – Amaka Obi
Celebrity Photographer of the year – Chocolate Shot It
OAP of the year (Nigeria) – Awazi
OAP of the year (Ghana) – Antoine Mensah
Fashion Label/Designer of the year – Quophi Akotouah
Most Stylish Celebrity (Male) – E-money
Most Stylish Celebrity (Female) – Selly Galley
Social Media Influencer of the year – Afia Schwarzenegger
Best Brand Supporting Showbiz – Pepsi
SPECIAL AWARDS
- Distinct Recognition Award – Juliet Ibrahim (Fans’ Favourite Celebrity of the year)
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Bunmi Olatunji (For building Bunmi into a super brand globally and her achievements in the business of fashion)
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Kwabena Adisi [Bola Ray] (in recognition of his efforts and achievements in media and entertainment business)
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Elvis Chuks (in recognition of his efforts and achievements as a movie producer and director.
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Ndidi Obi for her efforts and achievements as a veteran actress and a pioneer star in Nollywood.
- Distinct Recognition Award –Basil Anthony for his outstanding efforts and achievements in the business of I.T, social media marketing, tourism and entertainment.
- Distinct Recognition Award – Rosemond Brown as Most Promising Actress of the year
- Distinct Recognition Award – Victor AD as Most Promising Act of the year
- Lifetime Achievement Award – Duke Banson for his outstanding efforts and achievements in the business of entertainment in Ghana and Africa.
