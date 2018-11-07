Organizers of the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards 2018 conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award on Chief Executive Officer of Excellence In Broadcasting Network (EIB Network) and Empire Entertainment for his efforts and achievements in media and entertainment business.

Bola Ray is undoubtedly one of the most successful young businessmen in the media landscape whose success story is now a motivation to the youth who look up to him.

LIVE Fm’s Presenter, Antoine Mensah also won the 2018 On Air Personality of the Year.

The host of drive time show, Route919 won the coveted award at the Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards held in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 2018 edition of Ghana-Naija Showbiz Awards was held in Lagos over the weekend. Among the winners from Ghana were; Prince David Osei, Selly Galley, Roselyn Ngissah, Lopez Daniel, Afia Schwarzenegger, Chocolate Shot It, Antoine Mensah, Quophi Akotouah, Potato Pothato et al.

The awards scheme rewards excellence and creativity by entertainment industry personalities in Nigeria and Ghana.

See Full list of winners below.

Artiste of the year – Patoranking

Best Male Act – Fancy Gadam

Best Female Act – Niniola

Next Superstar on the Roll – LAX

Street-Hop Artiste of the year – CDQ

Discovery of the year (Nigeria) – Idowest

Discovery of the year (Ghana) – Kelvynboy

Best New Artiste – Wendy Shay

Music Producer of the year – Masterkraft

Gospel Artiste of the year – Tope Alabi

DJ of the year – DJ Cuppy

Record Label of the year – Black Avenue Music

Best Artiste Manager – Blackcedis

Comedian of the year – Kenny Black

Online Comedian of the year – Nedu

Actor of the year – Prince David Osei

Actress of the year –Shafy Bello

Best Actress (Nigeria) – Bimbo Oshin

Best Actress (Ghana) – Roselyn Ngissah

Best Actor (Nigeria) – Fredrick Leonard

Best Actor (Ghana) – Peter Ritchie

Best Actress (TV Series) – Rekiya Yusuf

Best New Actress – Amaka Chukwujekwu

Movie Producer of the year- Lopez Daniel

Movie of the year – Potato Pothato

TV series of the year- Battleground

Next-Rated Movie Star – Amaka Obi

Celebrity Photographer of the year – Chocolate Shot It

OAP of the year (Nigeria) – Awazi

OAP of the year (Ghana) – Antoine Mensah

Fashion Label/Designer of the year – Quophi Akotouah

Most Stylish Celebrity (Male) – E-money

Most Stylish Celebrity (Female) – Selly Galley

Social Media Influencer of the year – Afia Schwarzenegger

Best Brand Supporting Showbiz – Pepsi

SPECIAL AWARDS

Distinct Recognition Award – Juliet Ibrahim (Fans’ Favourite Celebrity of the year) Lifetime Achievement Award – Bunmi Olatunji (For building Bunmi into a super brand globally and her achievements in the business of fashion) Lifetime Achievement Award – Kwabena Adisi [Bola Ray] (in recognition of his efforts and achievements in media and entertainment business) Lifetime Achievement Award – Elvis Chuks (in recognition of his efforts and achievements as a movie producer and director. Lifetime Achievement Award – Ndidi Obi for her efforts and achievements as a veteran actress and a pioneer star in Nollywood. Distinct Recognition Award –Basil Anthony for his outstanding efforts and achievements in the business of I.T, social media marketing, tourism and entertainment. Distinct Recognition Award – Rosemond Brown as Most Promising Actress of the year Distinct Recognition Award – Victor AD as Most Promising Act of the year Lifetime Achievement Award – Duke Banson for his outstanding efforts and achievements in the business of entertainment in Ghana and Africa.

Source: Kasapafmonline