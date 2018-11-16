Popular Nigerian Singer Duncan Mighty has made a generous gesture by gifting an elderly woman with a new Toyota Camry Saloon car after he saw a video of her dancing to his new single “Miekeraso” on Instagram.

Four days earlier, the singer after seeing the video, asked fans on twitter to locate the elderly woman, promising to get her free medical attention, a bag of rice, one goat, 3 wrappers and 20 thousand naira.

He captioned the video “abeg who knows this special mama eeehhh .. mummy u don win immediate medical attention, 1 bag of rice 1 goat and 3 wrappers and 20k pls make una help locate her …… Miekeraso Touching Lives #miekeraso #Born4this ”.

He later located the woman and subsequently posted a video gifting the woman more than he promised.

He captioned the new post “Brand new Camry for our new Mama we met on IG she was dancing to my new single #miekeraso few days back ,got her registered at the clinic ..GOD be praised forever amen #MieKeRaSoTouchingLives #GODSMERCYBROUGHTMETHISFAR #MieKeRaSo #duncanmighty ”.

Duncan Mighty shot into the music scene with his monster hit song “Obianuju”.

After being mute for a while, the singer’s music career bounced back after making a memorable appearance on Wizkids Fake Love, and subsequently Davido’s Aza, and Tiwa Savage’s Lova Lova.

He is currently promoting the new song.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor