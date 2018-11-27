HMD Global has announced the availability of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in Ghana, a stunning, contemporary smartphone with an immersive, all-screen design. With smart storytelling features and a display that’s perfect for watching videos, messaging friends and catching up on your social feeds, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will help you to stand out from the crowd and tell your story. The Nokia 6.1 Plus joins the Android One family of Nokia smartphones.

Joseph Umunakwe, General Manager at HMD Global, West, East and Central Africa, said: “The Nokia 6.1 Plus is ideal for Ghanaians who are looking for powerful immersive experiences, outstanding battery performance, and a high-quality camera mobile phone. The device provides just that and much more through its stunning design and assisted AI features. I am truly excited for our fans in Ghana to experience the seamless gaming and streaming experience on the Nokia 6.1 Plus.”

Stand out all-screen design and performance

Built with the reassuring quality you expect of a Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus gives you a bigger screen experience without a bigger smartphone design thanks to its notched 19:9 screen ratio. Its 5.8-inch Full HD+ 19:9 screen ratio with 96% colour gamut allows for a vivid viewing experience, making the Nokia 6.1 Plus a perfect smartphone for enjoying immersive content experiences. Beautifully crafted to the exacting standards expected from a Nokia phone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is encased in Corning® Gorilla® Glass on the front of the phone’s luxuriously curved surface for the ultimate feel in your hand.

Behind the elegant looks, the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 636 Mobile Platform is 40% faster than the previous iteration making it great for streaming and gaming. The platform delivers first-class graphics and gaming performance alongside battery efficiency enhancements so you can enjoy your audio and video for even longer. Together with optimised hardware and USB type-C fast charging, you can create, edit and multitask effortlessly, without having to worry about whether your battery will last through the day.

Powerful storytelling

The Nokia 6.1 Plus puts advanced imaging features in the palm of your hand. Powered by a 16MP/5MP dual sensor rear camera that delivers excellent sharpness and detail, you can also bring your photos to life with HDR which delivers even better vibrancy and contrast, creating a feeling of greater depth. With its rear depth sensing imaging you can capture professional style images using selectable bokeh blur, which can also be edited after the picture is taken.

Capture highly detailed, mirror-like selfies with the perfectly balanced 16MP front camera and elevate your #Bothie game with AI enhancements on both cameras simultaneously, another first made available on a Nokia smartphone. Use the innovative Dual-Sight feature to live-stream your #Bothies directly to social media to share both sides of your story in real time.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has AI enhancements that bring your stories to life with fun filters, masks and our 3D personas, as well as the portrait lighting that adds captivating lighting effects to your images.

Pure, secure and up-to-date, reinforced with Android One commitment

The Nokia 6.1 Plus joins the Android One family of Nokia smartphones, offering an experience designed by Google that is smart, secure and simply amazing. The Nokia 6.1 Plus will stay fresh over time with three years of monthly security patches and two years of guaranteed OS updates after launch. As with all Nokia smartphones in the Android One programme, you’ll get more battery and storage space out of the box thanks to a carefully curated set of pre-loaded apps. And you will stay ahead of the game with the latest Google services like the Google Assistant and Google Photos with free unlimited high-quality photo storage.

By shipping with Android Oreo™ out of the box, you’ll be able to enjoy the latest features, including Google Lens, picture-in-picture for multitasking, Google Play Instant to discover and run apps with minimal friction, and battery-saving features like limiting background app use. It is also ready for Android Pie.

Availability

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes in three colour options – Gloss Black, Gloss White and Gloss Midnight Blue – and is available from November 12, 2018 through accredited dealers nationwide and will retail for an average price of GHC 1,370.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM