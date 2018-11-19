Former President John Mahama has advised members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to gird their loans and work hard because “poor performance of the NPP” government will not guarantee them an automatic victory in the 2020 elections.

“Ghanaians are looking up to us. We cannot expect to win the 2020 elections by default of NPP’s poor performance in office. Our return to power must be based on a humble persuasive approach to Ghanaians that we are not only a better alternative but that we have learnt the lessons of our 2016 defeat.

“And that we are prepared to give them an even better service than we did in our previous term in office,” Mahama told delegates at the just ended 9th congress of the party at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra.

He reiterated his promise to support any candidate the party chooses at its upcoming presidential primaries.

Also, the newly elected National Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has promised to carry all members along as he takes leadership of the party.

“We won’t leave anyone behind. We will carry everyone along. I won’t sit in Accra and run the party from Accra, we will come to the districts and constituencies and engage you and deepen the relationship,” the former national organiser told members during his victory speech after he was elected at the Trade Fair Congress Sunday.

According to certified results , Alhaji Huudu Yahaya pulled 1827, Abodakpi 2199, Betty Mould Iddrisu 363, Ofosu Ampofo 3656 and Mr. Annan 307 votes.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM