The Government has stated that the Attorney General and Minister of Justice will soon take over the criminal case of the former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi after investigations were concluded by the Police CID.

This comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress urged the government to expedite action into investigations on the conduct of the former GFA boss.

Nyantakyi was handed a life ban from all football activities at both national and international level (administrative, sports or any other) by FIFA on Tuesday.

The NDC also called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open himself up for an investigation to clear his name in connection with the Number 12 undercover documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, which exposed massive corruption in Ghana football.

But a statement by the deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide, stated that Mr. Nyantekyi is not a close confidante of the President as claimed by the NDC.

The statement added that “the President has had a professional working relationship with the then President of the GFA, just as he has several other persons occupying positions of public interest.

“The President has had a public service record spanning more than four decades with an unblemished reputation. He has never been associated with matters of corruption in his entire life, private and public.

“It is not surprising that even the founder of the NDC has on several occasions, vouched to the incorruptibility of President Nana Akufo-Addo. Also, his commitment, both in words and in deeds, to the fight against the canker of corruption remains admirably unwavering and indubitable, perhaps, never seen in the history of this country.”

Re: National Democratic Congress Statement on FIFA’s Lifetime Ban of Kwasi Nyantakyi

The Ministry of Information has taken notice of a statement captioned, “National Democratic Congress Statement on FIFA’s Lifetime Ban of Kwasi Nyantakyi”, dated 30th October 2018 which was signed by Kofi Adams, the party’s National Organizer.

In the statement, the NDC, among other things, sought to bring the name of His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo into disrepute.

Ordinarily, the Ministry of Information would not respond to prejudicial statements intended to smear state actors. We are however compelled to set the records straight and respond as follows:

It is untrue claims made by the NDC that Mr. Nyantekyi is a close confidante of the President. The President has had a professional working relationship with the then President of the GFA, just as he has several other persons occupying positions of public interest. Mr. Nyantekyi himself has admitted peddling falsehood relative to the claims he made about the President, the Vice President and other government officials and has since publicly apologized.

3, It was the President who caused for criminal investigations to commence into this matter following his viewing of the “Number 12 video documentary”.

Criminal investigations have been concluded by the Police CID and we expect that a docket will soon be presented to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice for advice. Appalled by the excesses and possible acts of bribery and corruption at the GFA, government took steps leading to the dissolution of the Executive Committee and related structures of the FA and the formation of a Normalization Committee with the view to restoring dignity and public confidence in footballing in Ghana. The President has had a public service record spanning more than four decades with an unblemished reputation. He has never been associated with matters of corruption in his entire life, private and public. It is not surprising that even the founder of the NDC has on several occasions, vouched to the incorruptibility of President Nana Akufo-Addo. Also, his commitment, both in words and in deeds, to the fight against the canker of corruption remains admirably unwavering and indubitable, perhaps, never seen in the history of this country.

Government will continue to support all state institutions to do their work without let or hindrance and follow due process in all its endeavors.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM