Former President John Mahama has told President Akufo-Addo that he does not have the power to determine the fate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress.

It comes after the President told chiefs and people of Somanya on his tour to the area that the NDC will keep long in opposition because Ghanaians will not let them to win power again to come and “create, loot and share”.

“These people [NDC] are looking at a long period in opposition,” the President said.

Addressing some NDC delegates in the Bekwai Constituency as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, Mr. Mahama said the NDC is determined to win the next elections.

“When we started criticizing Akufo-Addo’s government, he told us that he will not respond to presidential aspirants. But now we can all witness that he is listening to us small small. I heard President Akufo-Addo saying that NDC will rot in opposition. Only God can say that not Akufo-Addo. NDC will bounce back and take Ghanaians to the promise land,” Mahama said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Kwadwo/Abusua FM