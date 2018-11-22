Some concerned parents At Asuogyaman in the Eastern region have threatened to sue the district director of education in the area following an order to have pupils line-up at the shoulders of the road to welcome the president.

The parents say the practice of making young children stand in the sun only to wave at the president is inimical to the health and safety of the children.

Emmanuel Ofori Asante, leader of the concerned parents, said the president is not coming to the Region for educational reasons and so they do not see why the school children should line up under the scorching sun just to wave at him.

“We have pleaded with the district director of education in Asuogyaman to rescind his decision. If she does not listen to us, we will advise ourselves. We took our children to school to go and learn and not to stand under the scorching sun to wave presidents.

“The president is not going to make a stop at where the children will be lined up and so it is unnecessary to line them up to wave at a president,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.

He added: “Waving at the president will not add any value to the lives of the students.

We don’t have a problem with the commissioning of the 1d 1f project by the president but for our children to just go and wave at the president, it doesn’t add up,” he said.

He added that “for the concerned parents, we are about 21. We do not have the backing of the authorities in the community. We are yet to inform a chief in the community about this arrangement.”

The president will today begin a 3-day working visit to his home region, the eastern region. The visit forms part of the president efforts to touch base with the people and to monitor on first hand bases how his policies are affecting Ghanaians.

Source: Starrfmonline.com/Senanu Damilola Wemakor