Ghana’s Peace Hyde has won the 2018 Exquisite Lady of Year Journalism and Media award.

The 2018 ELOY awards took place on Sunday at the Lagos Continental Hotel, to celebrate excellence in Nigerian women across several fields.

In its 10th year, it sought to award women who have blazed the trail in the past year, making strides in their chosen field.

Among the winners was Ghana’s Peace Hyde who took home the prestigious ELOY Journalism and Media award. The British born Ghanaian media personality beat stiff competition from some of Nigeria’s best in the media including CNN’s Stephanie Busari and Didi Akinyelure from the BBC to win the coveted award.

Peace who is the Head of Digital Media and Partnership for Forbes Africa is also the inspirational founder of education non-profit Aim Higher Africa. This year she added yet another impressive feat to her resume when she was shortlisted as one of only 200 leaders from across the African continent to be shortlisted as part of the inaugural Obama foundation Africa leaders fellowship.

