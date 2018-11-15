The Black Stars of Ghana have begun training ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday.

The senior national team players started arriving on Tuesday with training beginning on Wednesday in Kenya.

The team had originally planned to kick start preparations on Tuesday, but with only ten players arriving, the team’s plans had to be changed.

Chaotic travel arrangements meant players who had finished playing their league matches on Saturday – three days before the camp were supposed to have arrived before Tuesday but failed to make it on time.

The team in Kenya for the first day of training included the Ayew brothers, captain Asamoah Gyan, Emmanuel Boateng, Richard Ofori and John Boye.

Christian Atsu, first time invitee Majeed Ashimeru and Kasim Nuhu were also present on Wednesday.

All 20-invited players called up for the match with exception of Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been excused through injury, will converge in the Eastern African nation before leaving for Addis Ababa for the games on Sunday.

