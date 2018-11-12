Former France and Arsenal attacker Robert Pires is backing his 1998 World Cup winning team-mate Marcel Desailly to take up the coaching reins of the Black Stars in after 2019 AFCON.

Desailly for the past 8 years have been tipped by some fans and pundits including veteran coach JE Sarpong have called for Desailly to be appointed as the Coach for the senior national team.

But, the ex-AC Milan and Chelsea defender, who holds a UEFA Pro License, is yet to take up any managerial job.

“I wish he is given the chance to coach Ghana because he was a great football player and has enough experience to give good advice to young players. He also has the coaching badges so I think he can be the next manager of Ghana,” Pires told Starr Sports.

Returnee Coach James Kwesi Appiah is currently in charge of the Black Stars after he was appointed in May 2017 on a two-year deal, which expires in 2019.

Source: Starr Sports