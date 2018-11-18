Polls are closing at the ongoing National Delegates Congress of the opposition National Democratic Congress at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra after long hours of voting.

The voting dragged partly due to some power challenges and massive congestion at the dome as a result of poor ventilation.

Each of the over 9000 delegates is believed to have had their turn to vote in the ballot that will elect new national executives for the party for the next 4 years.

Counting of ballot is expected to begin soon.

Ahead of the voting, former President John Mahama advised the NDC delegates to vote for executives they can trust.

According to him, Ghanaians are counting on the NDC to deliver them from the hardships inflicted on them by the Akufo-Addo government hence the NDC cannot fail.

In a solidarity message ahead of the election, Mahama said Ghanaians are willing to change government in the 2020 elections.

“Across the seven regions I have so far visited, Ashanti being the latest, the message from our grassroots is one- “to unite and work to deliver Ghanaians from the unprecedented hardship imposed by the lying Akuffo-Addo administration,” Mahama wrote

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM