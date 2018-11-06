The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) in consultation with all regional associations of sachet water producers has announced an increase in the bag of sachet water from Ghc3 to GHc3.50p.

A statement issued Tuesday stated that the revised price for sachet water popularly known as pure water takes effect from Monday, 12th November, 2018.

According to the statement, the price of iced sachet, however, remains at 0.30p as previously announced by the national body.

The statement added that the price review has been necessitated by the rising cost of production and distribution.

The statement solicited the co-operation of the general public to make the latest increment a success.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM