Kumbungu Member of Parliament Ras Mubarak has said he will ride on a bicycle to Parliament in protest of what he terms as hardship under the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

In a Facebook post Monday, the NDC lawmaker wrote “Doing a 17km bicycle ride to Parliament from tomorrow as a way of highlighting the increasing cost of fuel and harsh economy under the NPP government. Life is tough for ordinary Ghanaians”.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the indication that the 2019 budget would “reflect the hope Ghanaians have in the government and the future of the country”.

He said though his administration inherited an ailing economy, systematically, it had succeeded, as economic indicators have shown, to put the country’s economy back on the right path.

Thus, “there was no reason for the people of Ghana to be poor because God had endowed Ghanaians with everything, and if we put it together properly, we should be a wealthy and developed nation that is the vision that is animating me” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM