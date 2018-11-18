Sammy Gyamfi has been elected the Communications Director for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Provisional results indicate Gyamfi walloped Fred Agbenyo to the post by a wider margin collecting over 2000 of the valid votes cast to Agbenyo’s 6,215.

Gyamfi used to be a spokesperson of former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and a member of Ashanti Regional Communication Team of the NDC.

The NDC is electing executives who will lead the party in its quest to unseat the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 general elections.

The importance of this Delegates’ Congress cannot be overstated as the party hopes the new crop of executives will lead the team to oust the incumbent party.

The voting dragged partly due to some power challenges and massive congestion at the dome as a result of poor ventilation.

Each of the over 9000 delegates is believed to have had their turn to vote in the ballot that will elect new national executives for the party for the next 4 years.

Ahead of the voting, former President John Mahama advised the NDC delegates to vote for executives they can trust.

According to him, Ghanaians are counting on the NDC to deliver them from the hardships inflicted on them by the Akufo-Addo government hence the NDC cannot fail.

In a solidarity message ahead of the election, Mahama said Ghanaians are willing to change the government in the 2020 elections.

“Across the seven regions, I have so far visited, Ashanti, being the latest, the message from our grassroots is one- “to unite and work to deliver Ghanaians from the unprecedented hardship imposed by the lying Akuffo-Addo administration,” Mahama wrote.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM