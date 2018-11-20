Controversial dancehall musician Shatta Wale has sparked controversy over a seemingly obnoxious comments he made about Ghana at the ‘reign unveiled’ concert held in London over the weekend.

After delivering a sterling performance to over 2,000 fans in the O2 arena, he paused and described Ghana as a village.

“I just wanna share that word with you. Shatta Wale is a very nice guy. All that you keep reading about me on google from Ghana…Ghana is a village, say village, village.”

When he realized he didn’t get the intended response from fans, he went on to say “no no, girls let me tell you, don’t get pissed. Look at how you are looking beautiful, nice, sexy, sumptuous.”

The self-acclaimed dancehall king has received backlash and trolls on social media for trying to make Ghana unpopular, whiles other claim he was just trying to be sarcastic.

The concert is part of the musician’s tour European tour to promote his recently released ‘reign’ album.

