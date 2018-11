World sport powerbroker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah said he was “temporarily” stepping aside from his International Olympic Committee duties on Monday after the Kuwaiti was charged with forgery in Switzerland.

The Kuwaiti, one of the most influential figures in the international sport, said he “strenuously denies any wrongdoing”, calling the allegations “maliciously motivated by political factions within Kuwait”.

Sheikh Ahmad said he would put his work with the IOC on hold until he had been investigated by the body’s ethics commission.

“Sheikh Ahmad has today decided to step aside temporarily from his roles and responsibilities as an IOC member and chairman of Olympic Solidarity Commission, pending the outcome of an IOC Ethics Commission hearing,” said a statement from his office.

The decision came after it was revealed at the weekend that Sheikh Ahmad and four other men — three of them lawyers — had been charged over an intricate forgery scheme linked to his efforts to prove that Kuwait’s former prime minister and speaker of parliament were guilty of coup-plotting and corruption.

The Sheikh is a long-time IOC member who is close to the body’s president Thomas Bach, and also head of the powerful Association of National Olympic Committees, and chair of the Olympic Solidarity Commission in charge of distributing millions of dollars to help athletes.

The aim of the alleged forgery, according to the Swiss charge sheet seen by AFP, was to legitimise suspicious video recordings Sheikh Ahmad had presented in Kuwait as evidence of corrupt practices by ex-premier Sheikh Nasser Mohammad al-Ahmad al-Sabah and former parliament chief Jassem al-Khorafi.

Source: AFP