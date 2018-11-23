The Special Prosecutor Legislative Instrument is set to be laid before Parliament next week.

This was contained in the business statement of Parliament for next week.

The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has in recent times expressed concerns over the nonexistence of the LI.

The L.I. is crucial for the Office of the Special Prosecutor as it will prescribe the procedure for reporting corruption to the Special Prosecutor and how corruption-related cases should be handled and convictions secured.

It will also provide generally for the effective implementation of the Act.

Furthermore, the L.I. will prescribe the manner for tracing tainted property; prescribe the procedure for declaration of property and income; prescribe the procedure for the seizure of tainted property; prescribe the procedure for the management of assets seized under the Act among others.

