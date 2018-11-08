The National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party Sammi Awuku has sent a stern warning to impersonators who create Facebook accounts in his name to defraud innocent individuals.

He also advised individuals to be vigilant in order not to fall prey to these schemes.

He sent this caution via his Facebook page Thursday.

The post read “my attention has been drawn to an issue I find very worrying, which is people creating accounts in my name as a means to defraud people on Facebook and messenger.

“I send strong caution to anyone engaging in this to put an abrupt end to this act. Investigations are ongoing to unveil the culprits to bring him/her to book.”

The post added “In the meantime, I warn the public against the activities of these fraudsters. I advise that all should exercise vigilance in order not to fall prey to this guileful act. Thank you”.

Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor