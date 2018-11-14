The leadership of Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana (TTAG) has called on their members to register for the compulsory national service after an agreement with the Education ministry.

The trainees have been protesting a directive by the ministry to undertake their service before being employed by the state.

TTAG’s members said they were supposed to be posted in September this year to start teaching but the government had refused to post them.

TTAG said its members were not ready to do their national service but rather want to be given permanent appointments.

However in a statement Tuesday, the association said they have been assured of employment and job security by the state after the service.

