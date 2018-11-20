Tema international school is a place of many opportunity, ranging from academics, sports, leadership, service, creativity and general well-being.

At every moment and place, students are presented with many rewarding opportunities to develop themselves into becoming impactful global citizens.

As part of the school’s 15 years anniversary, TIS is staging a play ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at National Theater on 23rd November 2018.

These students lead performance is going to be a world-class play from the school. Proceeds from the performance are going into community service projects the school is embarking on.

TIS has so far donated an incubator to the Tema General Hospital and paid for life-saving heart surgery for a patient. The school is building a school for the people of Akorlikope in the Volta Region.

The aim of this project is to give the community in the area a privilege to also educate themselves.

The general public is encouraged to come and enjoy the play and also support this noble project. The program is on Friday 23rd November 2018 and the entrance fee is Gh.70.00 cedis.

Source: Tema International School