There is a “but God” moment for each of us, for most of us there’s been quite a few of those moments in our lifetime. For the benefit of those who are wondering what a “but God” moment is: A “but God” moment is that moment in one’s life that is like a sudden change of events, particularly when it was unexpected.

It is one of those miracles of life really-imagine all the odds against you, it is so clear, you see and so does every one else around you, you think it’s the end “but God”. We see this a lot in the scriptures when something was lost but now is found- when someone was blind but now can see- when there was no way but God made a way.

This week on The Garden I want to let you know that God is still in the habit of performing miracles. He is still a destiny changer, a wonder working God a “but God” kind of God who can suddenly change the events of things without any notice. This week alone I’ve had a but God moment where I almost died “but God”- I almost gave up on love “but God” in His mercy restored my love life. I remember last year I had two intruders who were armed and came to rob me, in the process they almost raped and shot me “but God.” These are just to mention a few and if truly you take a moment to recount some events in your life you too will remember a few “but God” moments of your own.

November is coming to an end and I know that a lot of you have already written off 2018 with no hope for anything to happen before 31st December. A quote says “Magic happens when you do not give up even though you want to. The universe always falls in love with a stubborn heart.”

What if I put it to you that magic could still happen for you in 2018? And let’s say it doesn’t, do not give up even when you want to because the magic will happen, it will have no choice but to fall in love with your stubborn heart. Be stubborn about your dreams, your vision – be stubborn in your endeavours. Be steadfast and immovable and be determined to see your vision in reality.

There are so many situations in our everyday lives that could talk us out of our destiny and if we listen to circumstances half of the time then we would hardly make progress. We sometimes need to close our eyes and ears and operate only with vision and faith and continue to make those moves against all odds.

The word “but God” often introduces the message of the gracious and compassionate intervention of God. It captures the very nature of God – God the redeemer, one who resurrects and makes all things new. All seems lost and then we hear, “but God.” He intervenes, do not give up.