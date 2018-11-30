It’s that time of the year again when schools are going on break; businesses are closing for Christmas break and flight tickets have doubled up.

For most of us this is a time to also reflect on how the current year has been and at the same time focus on putting together a plan for the year ahead. To most, it is a symbol of the end while for some it is a beginning. It really all depends on how one views the last calendar month of the year “December”.

While others argue that it’s a time for giving and sharing, realists will tell you be careful not to get overwhelmed and fall into the trap of overspending. We all know how long the month of January can drag.

This is certainly a festive season for all, a time for families to spend time together and break bread. A time for friends to meet up and greet and for lovers to tie the knot. This Yuletide brings with it indulgence in all that’s merry ie Food; fashion; drinks; love; gifts; travel; music; etc. And while we celebrate during this festive period; there are some who rather have holiday blues and would rather skip it all together for various reasons but most common of all is loneliness or perhaps a reminder of a tragedy that is associated to this period, that could be losing a dear one; a bad break up or just simply being far away from home and not being able to travel. This is indeed a season of mixed feelings, a plethora of thoughts and a cocktail of events.

Whichever way you choose to spend your festive period, The Garden would like to wish you and your loved ones a merry festive season and a prosperous new year ahead. We would also like to remind you that 2018 will not have the final say over your life so look forward to a better year in 2019.

As you enjoy yourself, every now and again take time out to reflect; refresh and reform. Remember to make efforts to live a balanced and fulfilling life, such a life is not by default; you need to be intentional about it. You are a spirit who has a soul and lives in a body which means you are in three parts and therefore for you to achieve optimum fulfilment all three areas need attention.

This time of the year is also the perfect time to put together your vision board and if you’ve never done it then this would be the ideal time to create one. Most importantly; remember to take a break; get a good rest & prepare for a great come back come 2019. With only 31 days remaining till the year is officially over let me then encourage you to finish strong. Do not fall into the trap of throwing in the towel before the game is over.

Once again let me wish you a merry festive season and a prosperous New year. I hope you’re filled with much happiness that it heals every part of you.